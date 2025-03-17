Four arrested including 14-year-old boy from Bedfordshire after shop robbery

Four have been arrested including a 14-year-old Bedfordshire boy following a shop robbery in Kent

Four suspects – including a Bedfordshire boy – have been arrested following a robbery in Kent.

A gang wearing balaclavas stole mobile phones from a shop in Tonbridge on Saturday, March 15.

They were nicked with SIX MINUTES thanks to the help of CCTV operators.

A 20-year-old man from Hertfordshire, two men from London aged 24 and 52, and a 14-year-old boy from Bedfordshire were arrested on suspicion of robbery and were taken into custody.