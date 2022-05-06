Highest number of police officers in Bedfordshire for 20 years as PCC looks to open new police hub in Leighton Buzzard

Information published by the Home Office on April 27 reveals that Bedfordshire Police now has 1,411 police officers - an increase of 134 since September 2019.

This is the highest number of police officers in Bedfordshire since 2002.

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous said: “It is excellent to see the increased number of police officers in Bedfordshire Police.

Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye, and right, Andrew Selous MP.

"As always, I will be taking a very keen interest in where these additional officers are deployed, and we do need to make sure that there is a fair coverage across the county with towns like Leighton Buzzard, Linslade and Dunstable and Houghton Regis receiving an appropriate share.

"I am looking forward to, in particular, the establishment of the new police hub in Leighton Buzzard once Bedfordshire Police have found a suitable location.”

Meanwhile, Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Steve Owen (Liberal Democrats), told the LBO that Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye is “urgently seeking town centre premises” for a new police hub in Leighton Buzzard.

An extraordinary meeting of the town council was held last month at Astral Park Sports and Community Centre, with policing one of the hot topics discussed.

Cllr Owen considered that no progress has been made towards a ‘police contact hub’, promised by the PCC in an election leaflet last year.