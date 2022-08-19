Hockliffe woman appeals for donations to replace 'lifeline' stolen motorbike and help her travel to work

A Hockliffe woman is appealing for funds to replace her stolen motorbike as it was her lifeline for work.

Briony Archer, 23, is hoping to raise around £1,000 for a new bike, after her grey Honda PCX was stolen on the night of August 7.

The dog sitter needs her moped in order to travel to work, and has had to rely on lifts from her partner in the meantime.

Happier times: Briony when she first bought her bike.

Briony claimed: "I've been struggling with chronic migraines for the past year, and was slowly going back to work when my motorbike got stolen.

"It happened between 11.30pm and midnight while I was home.

"It was in a private car park, which you can't see from the road, and I was in my living room which faces the street rather than the car park.

"My neighbour heard a commotion and knocked on my door. I'd had a big lock on the bike, but all that was left was a piece of chain."

Briony with her own puppy, Jasper (left) and her sister-in-law's dogs: Milo and Girl.

Briony has been trying to seek help for her migraines, and now has interventions in place such as ear plugs and ice packs.

She added: "I was in shock. I'd only been riding about once a month for the past year, but as soon as I return to work, it gets stolen."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 1.45am on August 8 to a report of a theft of a moped in Watling Street, Hockliffe.