The West Street site has been the subject of concern in recent weeks, with reports of graffiti and people even throwing items from the top.

However, officers wish to reassure residents that this nuisance and dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated, and are increasing their patrols in the area.

The Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team posted via its Facebook page: "Quick message to let the local community and businesses know that we are aware of concerns regarding the top of the multi-storey car park in the town centre. We are in touch with local agencies to try and safeguard the top level.

The multi-storey car park. Image: Google.

"If you have any concerns or encounter anti-social behaviour then please call 101, or pop down to the fire station where we are located."

Following this, the team also announced that it had started issuing banning letters to youths who had been causing anti-social behaviour.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman told the LBO: "Our Leighton Buzzard Community team has received a number of reports of ASB issues in this area, in the form of graffiti and things being thrown from the top of the car park.

"This is a priority for the team, and as well as increasing patrols in the area, officers are working with partner agencies, including Central Bedfordshire Council to see what can be done to prevent any further issues."