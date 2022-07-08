A talented Leighton Buzzard wildlife artist is on a mission to prevent extinction and protect the environment.

Chad Killoran, 26, is passionate about nature and uses the power of portraits to help all creatures great and small.

The businessman has created stunning animal prints, jigsaws, t-shirts and more, with five per cent of each sale donated to conservation charities across the globe.

Chad pictured with some of his beautiful artwork. Images: Chad Killoran.

Chad told the LBO: "Wildlife loss, climate change and plastic pollution are all massive issues and my intention is to use my art to help solve these.

"I would love to spread the word about how we can protect our local area and the planet, in order to create a better world for people and nature."

Chad has loved animals for as long as he can remember, growing up surrounded by pets and watching David Attenborough on the television.

However, it wasn't until he reached adulthood that he saw the full impact of climate change and deforestation.

You can find Chad at Leighton Buzzard Market. Images: Chad Killoran.

Chad explained: "I worked in the theatre and this experience made me reconnect with wildlife on a deeper level.

"One of the musicals we did was CATS and we spent the majority of time touring abroad.

"During my time off I got to visit places such as Borneo, Bolivia and Sri Lanka, but when I was in Borneo, I remember it hitting me most. I expected to be surrounded by rainforest, but I was shocked to see all the palm oil plantations."

Prior to Covid, Chad had been wondering how to raise awareness, so when the theatre doors closed, an opportunity opened.

Before the pandemic, Chad was working as a wigs and makeup artist for theatre. He is now back in the theatre, as well as working as an animal portrait artist. Image: Chad Killoran.

The thespian had always enjoyed art as a hobby, but now turned his hand to animal paw-traits, donating some profits to charity and providing eco-friendly advice.

Chad said: "The feedback has been very positive. I think people are learning more about wildlife; if it isn’t on your radar then it's easy not to realise that these things are happening.

"I find artwork very therapeutic and I really feel like myself when I'm doing it, focussing and expressing myself."

Chad takes part in litter picks to help the environment. Image: Chad Killoran.

His business, 'Chad Killoran Wildlife Artist', is certified carbon-neutral and everything is produced using renewable energy.

Chad’s art prints are made using recycled paper and all clothing is made with sustainable cotton.

"My clothing can be sent back when it comes to the end of its life and the material can be remade into new clothing, preventing waste," he explained. "The items are delivered in plastic-free packaging, and as part of my business, I plant trees to aid wildlife and help prevent climate change."

The LBO asked Chad for some eco-friendly tips that readers could put into practice, including: buying recycled plastic rather than virgin plastics, loose fruit and veg, and tinned products rather than plastic.

He also recommends visiting zero waste shops if you can, and being aware of 'green-washing' - when marketing is deceptively used to make products seem environmentally friendly.

Chad said: "I try to give a lot of options, as not everything will be practical for people.

During his travels, Chad painted a beautiful elephant mural in India. Image: Chad Killoran.

"But at the end of the day, the responsibility isn't just with individuals, there's so much that big companies should be doing."