Jail for Leighton Buzzard man who sexually assaulted a woman

Court news

A 36-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed for two years.

Matthew Parsons, aged 36, a lorry driver and plumbing and heating engineer, from Kemsley Drive, Leighton Buzzard, appeared for sentence having pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female.

After the woman reported the assault, officers arrested him.

Parsons told police he had downed more than eight pints of lager before the incident, the court heard

In a victim personal statement the woman said she was "sick to her stomach".

“I am plagued with tension headaches and palpitations. I used to sleep really well, now I wake up”

Defending, Oliver Kavanagh said: “He said to the probation officer ‘She will never forget what I did.’

“He has no previous convictions, made early admission and has shown genuine insight and remorse."

He said Parsons, who also coached young footballers, had the benefit of a supportive but a very disapproving partner and family.

Parsons cried in the dock when sentence was passed by Judge Rebecca Herbert.