Jail for Leighton Buzzard man who sexually assaulted a woman

A 36-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed for two years.
Matthew Parsons, aged 36, a lorry driver and plumbing and heating engineer, from Kemsley Drive, Leighton Buzzard, appeared for sentence having pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female.
After the woman reported the assault, officers arrested him.
Parsons told police he had downed more than eight pints of lager before the incident, the court heard
In a victim personal statement the woman said she was "sick to her stomach".
“I am plagued with tension headaches and palpitations. I used to sleep really well, now I wake up”
Defending, Oliver Kavanagh said: “He said to the probation officer ‘She will never forget what I did.’
“He has no previous convictions, made early admission and has shown genuine insight and remorse."
He said Parsons, who also coached young footballers, had the benefit of a supportive but a very disapproving partner and family.
Parsons cried in the dock when sentence was passed by Judge Rebecca Herbert.
He must register as a sex offender for 10 years.