Leighton Buzzard man caught with 1600 child porn images given suspended sentence

A Leighton Buzzard forklift truck driver who was caught with 1,600 indecent images of children was given a suspended jail sentence on Thursday (August 25).

Kevin Goodman, 61, was living in a mobile home in Commercial Way when he was arrested back in 2018.

Luton Crown Court heard that Bedfordshire police released him under investigation while his electronic devices were examined.

Luton Crown Court

The officers found he had downloaded indecent images in all three categories as well as extreme pornography, involving animals. He had put some on eMule - the peer to peer file sharing network.

Goodman, who had been living on a barge near Portsmouth, was arrested in May this year for not attending his trial.

He pleaded guilty to making (downloading) indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

He also admitted failing to attend court in 2020.

Defending, Derek Johashen said he was of previous good character. He had lost his job when he was sacked and felt “shame, humiliation and anxiety.”

Mr Johashen said Goodman had spent the equivalent of nearly an 8-month sentence in custody.

Judge Michael Simon told him: “It is easy for people to sit anonymous in places that seem private to view these abhorrent, disgusting and appalling images of children.

“It is not too much to say some of these children’s lives will have been completely ruined for the sake of sexual gratification of others, and that includes yourself.”

He sentenced him to 22 months in jail suspended for 24 months. He must attend the Horizon sex offender programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

Goodman must pay £1200 costs at the rate of £50 a month.

He has to abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order and register as a sex offender for 10 years.