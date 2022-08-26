Leighton Buzzard man caught with 1600 child porn images given suspended sentence
He also downloaded extreme pornography involving animals
A Leighton Buzzard forklift truck driver who was caught with 1,600 indecent images of children was given a suspended jail sentence on Thursday (August 25).
Kevin Goodman, 61, was living in a mobile home in Commercial Way when he was arrested back in 2018.
Luton Crown Court heard that Bedfordshire police released him under investigation while his electronic devices were examined.
Most Popular
-
1
Leighton Buzzard canal towpath ready for official reopening after £500k improvements
-
2
Crackdown on safety of used cars sold by Central Bedfordshire car dealers
-
3
Leighton Buzzard volunteer will represent UK at World Scout Jamboree in Korea
-
4
The full list of all road improvement schemes planned in Central Bedfordshire for 2022 and 2023
-
5
Police using firearms on the rise in Bedfordshire
The officers found he had downloaded indecent images in all three categories as well as extreme pornography, involving animals. He had put some on eMule - the peer to peer file sharing network.
Goodman, who had been living on a barge near Portsmouth, was arrested in May this year for not attending his trial.
He pleaded guilty to making (downloading) indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.
He also admitted failing to attend court in 2020.
Read More
Defending, Derek Johashen said he was of previous good character. He had lost his job when he was sacked and felt “shame, humiliation and anxiety.”
Mr Johashen said Goodman had spent the equivalent of nearly an 8-month sentence in custody.
Judge Michael Simon told him: “It is easy for people to sit anonymous in places that seem private to view these abhorrent, disgusting and appalling images of children.
“It is not too much to say some of these children’s lives will have been completely ruined for the sake of sexual gratification of others, and that includes yourself.”
He sentenced him to 22 months in jail suspended for 24 months. He must attend the Horizon sex offender programme and 20 rehabilitation days.
Goodman must pay £1200 costs at the rate of £50 a month.
He has to abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order and register as a sex offender for 10 years.
> The LBO asked Bedfordshire Police for a custody image of Goodman, but was informed that because his sentence was not over 12 months they wouldn’t be releasing his picture.