A man from Leighton Buzzard will spend years behind bars after he was found guilty of assisting an offender and kidnapping a man in St Albans.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was bundled into the back of a car on Colney Street in the early hours of October 3 2019.

He was assaulted before managing to flee and hide in the front garden of a nearby property. The victim and suspects knew each other and the incident was linked to aggravated burglary days before.

Following a complex investigation by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, five people were arrested and charged in 2021 in connection with the incident:

Macauley Anderson. Picture: Herts Police

Macauley Anderson, 29, and of Plover Road in the town, was convicted of kidnap and assisting an offender at St Albans Crown Court in April. He was jailed for four years and four months on Monday at the same court.

Four other people were arrested in connection with the incident. Samad Ali, aged 26, of Eastchurch, Kent, was found guilty of kidnap and GBH. He was sentenced to five years in prison – five years for count one (kidnap) and four years for count two (GBH) which will run at the same time as count one. The five years for count one will run consecutively to the time currently being served (two thirds to be served after his current 12 year sentence and the rest on licence).

Lianna Mazzarelli, 23, and of Gilded Acre, Dunstable, and Ayaz Khan, 20, and of Someries Hill, Luton, were both found guilty of kidnap and assisting an offender.

Mazzarelli was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years – and 15 rehabilitation days and 5 months on an electronic tag curfew.

Ayaz Khan was given a two-year sentence suspended for 18 months,35 rehabilitation days and electronic tag for five months with 8pm to 6am curfew.

Amie Kemp, aged 22, of Ross Close, Luton was cleared on all matters, while the remaining defendants were all acquitted of the firearm possession and threats to kill charges.

Detective Sergeant Robert Muir, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I am pleased that Anderson, Ali, Mazzarelli and Khan will face justice for the role they played in this distressing kidnap.

“This was a complex investigation and, due to a number of factors, has taken five years to reach sentencing. The officers involved in this case should be credited for their tenacious work and ensuring the offenders were brought to justice.”