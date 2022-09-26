Leighton Buzzard woman dies after fatal crash at A4146 roundabout

A Leighton Buzzard woman has died following a fatal road traffic collision on Sunday (September 25).

At around 6.20am, a Black Fiat 500 was involved in a collision with the roundabout at the junction of the A4146 at the Newton Leys end of the bypass.

The driver, a woman in her 30s from Leighton Buzzard, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

Bedfordshire Police

Investigating officer PC Barry Gregory, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has tragically died as a result of this collision.

“Her next of kin are being offered support at this extremely difficult time."

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: “We have spoken to individuals who stopped and assisted at the scene but we are appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check any footage in case it may have captured something in the prelude to the crash or the crash itself that could assist with the investigation.

“Please upload footage to our dedicated online portal page.