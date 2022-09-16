Leighton-Linslade councillor left 'shaken' as he claims road rage driver threw rock at his car

Councillor Steve Owen told the LBO that he was driving - turning right out of Vimy Road onto Leighton Road - when a car shot in front of him across the roundabout, with Cllr Owen tooting his horn in response.

He claims that the car then stopped in a nearby layby, the driver shaking his fist, and allowing Cllr Owen's vehicle to pass. The man then "tailgated" Cllr Owen all the way to his home in Linslade.

Cllr Owen claimed: "I pulled up into my drive and he pulled up across it. I got out the car, and he wound down the window and shouted at me - using some language I won't repeat!

The rock

"Then when I got back in my car [to reverse it a little] he got out, picked up a large rock and threw it with great force.

"It hit my car window. In fact, the rock hit my car with such force that it flew through the air and hit my house eight foot up."

Cllr Owen told the LBO that the police are investigating.

Damage caused by the rock

The incident happened on the afternoon of Monday, September 5.

However, he added: "If anybody happens to have any CCTV footage of what happened, please get in touch.

"I am very shaken. It was quite something to be confronted with such violence.

"The attack underlines the need for the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner to return law and order to the streets of our town."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of fear of violence and criminal damage to a vehicle following an incident on 5 September in Vimy Road, Leighton Buzzard.

"An investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/51868/22.

“Over the summer, the Leighton Buzzard Community team carried out Operation Pentagon, a dedicated response to tackling anti-social behaviour in the town.