Luton man jailed over stabbing in Leighton Buzzard

Thomas Beard, 21, of Dunstable Road, appeared for sentencing at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, July 1.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stone from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a serious and hugely reckless attack which could have had even more serious consequences for the victim.

“Knife crime will not be tolerated here in Bedfordshire, plain and simple.

Thomas Beard

"People carrying knives and using them will be investigated and could end up going to prison.