One person taken to hospital after crash on B440 near Leighton Buzzard
One person has been taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed near Leighton Buzzard during the early hours of Sunday morning.
The collision happened on the B440, Leighton Road, Great Billington, shortly before 1am.
One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call us via 101 or report online quoting ref 024 of September 1."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one patient to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”