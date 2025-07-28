Two men who lured a Leighton Buzzard man to a Luton street before fatally stabbing him have been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Janoski was today (Monday, July 28) sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years for his role in the 2023 killing of Dean Fountaine. The 45-year-old, who was found guilty of murder earlier this year, received a further six years for conspiracy to commit robbery – the sentences will run concurrently.

Co-conspirator, Dylan Myrie, 21, was found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of Mr Fountaine. He was sentenced to 10 years and six months for manslaughter, and a further concurrent sentence of three years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm. Prior to trial, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Fountaine’s mother said: “Nothing will bring our beloved son back, but today’s sentencing has brought the slightest bit of justice to myself, his dad and Dean’s brothers, Ashley, Benjamin and Daniel.

Peter Janoski and Dylan Myrie. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

“No one should be robbed of their loved one and no one deserves to leave this world in such a horrific way. Our poor Dean was brutally killed and that is something we as a family will never recover from.

“Today’s sentencing falls just over a month after the two-year anniversary of Dean’s death. As horrific as it is having to relive that awful day, we’re just grateful that we finally have closure. Now we must try to navigate a life without Dean.

“I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to the police, our prosecution team, family liaison officers and victim support services, for their unwavering practical and emotional support throughout this horrendously difficult process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ashton Road, Luton, on 19 June 2023 where Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was found in a critical condition.

Dean Fountaine. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The 37-year-old was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds. He died the following day.

During a nine-week trial at Luton Crown Court, the jury heard how Janoski, of no fixed abode, and Myrie, of Hallwicks Road, Luton, who was 19 at the time and a senior figure of a drug line, had conspired to rob Mr Fountaine, who had been running drugs for a rival gang.

Janoski had instructed a friend to call Mr Fountaine and falsely tell him he wanted to buy drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at around 10pm that night, Mr Fountaine arrived in Ashton Road, Luton where he met with Janoski.

Moments later, Myrie appeared wearing a balaclava and Mr Fountaine was stabbed twice.

The court heard how Myrie fled the scene while Janoski remained with Mr Fountaine until police arrival, claiming to have witnessed ‘his best friend’ being stabbed by an unknown man.

He then left the area before returning a short while after where he was pointed out to officers, by a witness, as being involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, I would just like to express my deepest condolences to Dean’s family. This is a horrific case and has been a gruelling two-year wait for them to receive justice.

“There is little that can ease the grief for Dean’s family after losing a loved one in such a violent way. But we are hopeful that today’s sentencing brings them closure.

“After a lengthy investigation and nine-week trial working to secure this result, I would also like to thank all the officers and staff involved.

“It is an important reminder of the impact that the illicit drugs trade has in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re seeing violent crimes take place too often as a direct result of drugs and I would like to call on the community to work with us to help prevent further tragic incidents, by telling us about any drug related activity that might be taking place in your community.”