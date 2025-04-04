Two convicted after Leighton Buzzard man stabbed to death

Dean Fountaine. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Two men have been found guilty for their roles in the fatal stabbing of a “beloved son and big brother” from Leighton Buzzard.

Peter Janoski, 44, and Dylan Myrie, 21, were convicted guilty of murder and manslaughter after Dean Fountaine was stabbed to death in June 2023.

Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was found on Ashton Road in Luton in a critical condition on June 19. He been stabbed multiple times. The 37-year-old was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

During a nine-week trial at Luton Crown Court, the jury heard how Janoski and Myrie, who was 19 at the time and a senior figure of a drug line, had planned to rob Mr Fountaine, who had been running drugs for a rival gang.

Dylan Myrie and Peter Janoski. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Janoski told a friend to call Mr Fountaine under the guise of wanting to buy drugs to lure him to the area.

He arrived to meet Janoski at around 10pm – and minutes later Myrie appeared from behind parked cars wearing a balaclava. After an argument, Mr Fountaine was stabbed twice.

The court heard how Myrie fled the scene while Janoski stayed with Mr Fountaine until police arrival, claiming to have witnessed ‘his best friend’ being stabbed by an unknown man. He then left the area.

Janoski, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Myrie, of Hallwicks Road, Luton, was found guilty of manslaughter and possession of an imitation firearm, which officers found in the car he was in when he was arrested. He was found not guilty of murder.

Both men will be sentenced at the same court on June 20.

After the verdict, Mr Fountaine’s mother said: “After nine long weeks, the men responsible for killing our beloved son and big brother to Ashley, Benjamin and Daniel, have been found guilty of their actions. While we are relieved that justice has been served, it has no bearing on the unimaginable pain we feel having lost our kind and gentle Dean in such a senseless and brutal way.

“I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to the police, our prosecution team, family liaison officers and victim support services, for their unwavering practical and emotional support throughout this horrendously difficult process.”

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Dean’s family. While there is little we can do to ease the grief of losing someone in such a violent way, we are pleased to have secured justice for all those who knew and loved Dean.

“I would like to commend the investigation team in what has been an extremely complex case. Their commitment to justice, coupled with the support of the CPS and prosecution team, has ensured today’s verdict.

“Too often we see how the illicit drugs trade is fuelling violence and exploitation in our county. The prevention of devastating incidents like these can only be achieved with the support of our community. Bedfordshire Police’s commitment to tackling drug dealing remains the same, but we rely on intelligence from local residents to inform us on when and where to strike next.”