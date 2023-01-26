Police hunt for wanted man with connections to Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Police are hunting for a wanted man with connections to Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

Shane Reyland, 45, of no fixed abode is wanted for breaching court bail. He is believed to be "in the Dunstable area", but he also has links to Leighton Buzzard. He is around 6ft 2ins and of medium build.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Brian Holmes from Bedfordshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Reyland to contact us immediately with any information. It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence in its own right.”

Shane Reyland, 45, of no fixed abode. Image: Bedfordshire Police.