Police officers rescue stranded fish from a puddle after flooding in Leighton Buzzard

By Jo Robinson
Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:54 GMT
Officers rescue the stranded fish. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.Officers rescue the stranded fish. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.
Kindhearted police officers rescued stranded fish on World Animal Day (October 4).

The team was patrolling in the Vimy Road area when they spotted the fish, which had been displaced due to flooding in the area and needed their help.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policng Team stated: "Eagle eyed officers noticed movement in the rescinding puddle and saw a lot of little fish trying to swim away.

"They sprung to action and rescued them all, putting them back into the river where they belong.

"'Protecting the animals amounts to preserving the humanity'."

