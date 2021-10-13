Teenagers suspected of carrying weapons in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade parks

Beds Police has told the public it is doing all it can to tackle knife crime following two incidents at parks in the Leighton Buzzard area at the weekend.

Youths were reportedly spotted carrying weapons in Mentmore Park and Astral Park on Sunday (October 10).

A police spokesman said: "Two teenage boys were arrested in Mentmore Road, Linslade on Sunday following reports they were seen with weapons.

Crime news

“When the boys were arrested on suspicion of affray a pair of scissors was discovered nearby. The boys were returned to their parents and will be voluntarily interviewed at a later date."

Police were unable to locate the teenagers involved in the Astral Park incident on the same day.

The spokesman said: "On Sunday we were also called to reports of teenagers seen with an object in Astral Park, Leighton Buzzard, but when we arrived the group had left.

“Serious youth violence has fallen by around a quarter in Bedfordshire over the past two years and we continue to do all we can tackle knife crime and help young people down a path away from criminal activity.”