Tip off leads to police drug raid at Leighton Buzzard property
By Jo Robinson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
29th Nov 2022, 2:11pm
A Leighton Buzzard property has been closed down following a drugs raid.
Officers searched an address on Claridge Close after receiving "significant information" regarding the supply of illegal substances. During the raid, drugs were found, and there is now an ongoing investigation.
A closure order was also granted for the property.