Woman dies after fire outside Leighton Buzzard's Morrisons
The police confirmed her death this afternoon
A woman has died following a fire outside of a supermarket in Leighton Buzzard yesterday (April 29), Bedfordshire Police have confirmed.
People were told to stay away from the area after a fire broke out in the car park of Morrisons on Lake Street at around 12.45pm.
The force said: “We can confirm that a woman died at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious. Officers are supporting the woman’s family at this time, and the incident has been passed on to the coroner’s office.”