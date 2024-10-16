Fallen tree removed from Leighton Buzzard brook after fears it could pose flood risk
The large willow tree was removed from the water yesterday (October 15) by the Environment Agency after it had fallen in during the recent heavy rainfall.
A concerned resident said it was "almost entirely blocking the flow" and causing a "surge" of approximately 500mm.
Central Bedfordshire Councillor Emma-Holland Lindsay, Leighton Linslade South, said: "Local Lib Dem Councillors have been in regular contact with the Environment Agency regarding the tree that has fallen into Clipstone Brook at the back of Waterdell.
"At the start of October, after a request from councillors, the Environment Agency visited and removed some of the tree but were unable to remove it all due to the water flow level and heavy rain on the day.
"I met with the Environment Agency on site [on Monday] to discuss the next steps, as residents understandably remained concerned about the situation given the wet weather.
"The Environment Agency are also planning a ‘conveyance’ check of the brook this autumn to check for any issues that need addressing."
The remaining section of trunk is still on the bank out of the water – and arrangements are being made to get this removed as well.
An Environment Agency spokeswoman, said: "We removed a fallen tree along Clipstone Brook on October 15.
"Our field team were in full PPE and, while in channel, used a chainsaw to cut the large tree. Once free, the tree was pulled out of the channel with a vehicle winch.
"The team took our chipper to Clipstone Brook this morning [October 16] to ensure that the site was left tidy.
"We are working with the Internal Drainage Board to remove the stump of the tree. This work is anticipated to take place soon.
"We have been liaising with the local community to investigate reports of blockages and fallen trees and will be attending to inspect Clipstone Brook as part of our recovery efforts.
"We will continue our annual inspections and conveyance checks for this watercourse to ensure there are no blockages or debris and that conveyance is maintained."
