Concerns are mounting that a fallen tree in Clipstone Brook could pose a further flood risk.

A large willow tree has fallen into the water, just south of where the brook crosses under Hockliffe Road, which is said to be "almost entirely blocking the flow" and causing a "surge" of approximately 500mm.

A worried resident appealed for something to be done on October 1, contacting the Environment Agency, Central Bedfordshire Council, the Internal Drainage Board, Alex Mayer MP, and Leighton-Linslade town councillor Marion Carter. But over one week later, the tree has not been removed.

The Environment Agency, which is responsible for the removal, says part of the tree has already been cleared and it will remove the rest when it is "safe to do so".

The fallen tree in the brook, taken on October 8. Image supplied by an LBO reader.

The resident wrote: "The tree would be very simple and quick to remove with basic equipment but, if action is not taken urgently, it is highly likely unnecessary flooding to property and potentially further displacement of people from their homes will occur.

"I understand that several others have reported this issue independently. I have copied in all parties so that, should this issue lead to property damage or displacement, it is recorded that the authorities had sufficient notice and time to take action.

"I'm sure all the residents around would be grateful to hear what immediate action is being taken on this issue, as well as what is being done on the wider flooding issue in the medium term of course."

He added: "Sadly, no one has followed up with any action. Now, due to the flow of water around the tree, erosion of the bank threatens the end of the properties that back onto the brook. That erosion is potentially a much harder issue to fix."

The town clerk has written to Central Bedfordshire Council urging them to "convene a public meeting" in Leighton Buzzard at "the earliest convenience".

Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, Adam Zerny, says that the council is working "flat out to understand whether more could have been done".

Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, said: "I have been in close contact with the Environment Agency who advise they have cut some of the branches off the fallen tree and will carry out further work when it is safe to do so."

Leighton-Linslade town councillor, Marion Carter, said: "The willow tree was still there at lunchtime today [Wednesday] unfortunately. I have been told a work party did attend site but felt unable to remove it completely at the time."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our officers attended the site of the fallen tree at Clipstone Brook in Leighton Buzzard and were able to remove a section of the tree to reduce the immediate flood risk.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation so that we can remove the rest of the tree when it is safe to do so.

“If people have concerns about objects in a river that they believe could be causing an obstruction that increases flood risk they can report it to our incident line on 0800 807060.”