Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a caravan near Leighton Buzzard after it went up in flames in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The fire happened shortly before 1am this morning at Stanbridge Road in Great Billington.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue say the cause of the fire was deliberate and handed the scene over to the police.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the circumstances, and anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 14 of 21 August.”