Picture released of man missing from Leighton Buzzard

Published 2nd May 2025, 10:28 BST
Missing Adam. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A picture of a missing Leighton Buzzard man has been shared by police as they try to find the 36-year-old.

Adam was reported missing from the town yesterday (Thursday) and was last heard from around 3pm. He is described as 6ft 5ins with brown hair.

Adam was wearing joggers, a T-shirt and a black hoodie. He also has a grey rucksack.

Anyone with information on Adam can contact the police on 101 quoting reference 507 of 1 May.

