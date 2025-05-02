Picture released of man missing from Leighton Buzzard
A picture of a missing Leighton Buzzard man has been shared by police as they try to find the 36-year-old.
Adam was reported missing from the town yesterday (Thursday) and was last heard from around 3pm. He is described as 6ft 5ins with brown hair.
Adam was wearing joggers, a T-shirt and a black hoodie. He also has a grey rucksack.
Anyone with information on Adam can contact the police on 101 quoting reference 507 of 1 May.
