Red flood warning for Leighton Buzzard's River Ouzel - and amber for Clipstone Brook

A red flood warning is in place for the River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard, Soulbury, Stoke Hammond, and Great Brickhill.

River levels are falling at Leighton Buzzard but "remain high" downstream. The river will continue to be "responsive" to further rainfall - and flooding is expected.

Areas most at risk are Globe Lane, Leighton Buzzard, Stapleford Mill, Soulbury, Bragenham Side, Stoke Hammond, and Mill Lane, Great Brickhill.

Meanwhile, Clipstone Brook has been given an amber warning.

River levels are also falling, but remain high downstream. "Flooding is possible for the next few days," states the government website.

Areas most at risk are those around the River Ouzel from Leighton Buzzard to Willen, including Clipstone Brook and Water Eaton Brook.

The government website states: "Further rainfall is forecast throughout today and into the evening [September 26] which may cause river levels to rise again.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message by 5pm today."

If a flood is posing a danger to life or threat of injury, dial 999.

The government's flood helpline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Telephone: 0345 988 1188 Textphone: 0345 602 6340.

An assistance centre is open at Meadow Way Community Centre, Leighton Buzzard, for anyone who has been affected by the floods, or is feeling worried.

Central Bedfordshire Council's emergency helpline number is: 0300 300 8500.