Spark from steam locomotive causes fire on Leighton Buzzard railway verge
A fire and rescue crew from the town was called to the fire in Appenine Way at around 4pm on Thursday, July 31.
A hose reel was used to put the accidental fire out.
Meanwhile, firefighters were called to a bin fire at around 7am on Friday, on Leighton Road. They used buckets of water to extinguish it – and believe it was deliberately caused.
At around 6.40pm on Wednesday (July 30) the Leighton Buzzard firefighters were called to a small deliberate fire involving undergrowth and tree cuttings in Appenine Way
They used a backpack sprayer to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
