Spark from steam locomotive causes fire on Leighton Buzzard railway verge

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A fire on a verge of the Leighton Buzzard Railway is believed to have been caused by a spark from a steam locomotive.

A fire and rescue crew from the town was called to the fire in Appenine Way at around 4pm on Thursday, July 31.

A hose reel was used to put the accidental fire out.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called to a bin fire at around 7am on Friday, on Leighton Road. They used buckets of water to extinguish it – and believe it was deliberately caused.

At around 6.40pm on Wednesday (July 30) the Leighton Buzzard firefighters were called to a small deliberate fire involving undergrowth and tree cuttings in Appenine Way

They used a backpack sprayer to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

