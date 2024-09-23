Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The community is rallying round to support Leighton Buzzard flood victims as an appeal for towels has been started.

People are asked to donate them to the Meadow Way Community Centre, at which dedicated BLEVEC volunteers have been working to support residents in need.

The towels will be given to people who need to dry their homes, with the worst affected areas including Waterdell, Lovent Drive, Woodman Close, South Street, and Carina Drive.

June Tobin BLEVEC commander, said: "We will be open through the night [September 23] if the demand is there.

Images of South Street last night (September 22). Images supplied to the LBO by a resident. Graphic: Getty Images.

"Yesterday, we had four elderly people and one cat evacuated from the Waterdell area and Carina Drive. They were moved to hotels early this morning.

"They were shocked and upset as you can imagine; when anyone sees their house underwater it's shocking. They had water on their groundfloor and up to the first or second step of the stairs

"This is the third time this year that Waterdell has been affected. The emergency services prioritised the elderly or people who are immobile."

Meadow Way Community Centre is being used as an assistance centre for anyone who has been affected by the floods.

It will continue to stay open today/this evening for emergency workers and volunteer organisations, as well as the community. People are welcome to visit, warm up and receive a hot drink and food.

June added: "We have been visited by people who have not necessarily had their houses flooded but who are unable to get to their usual shops.

"We have also been visited by the mayor, David Bligh, and councillor Nigel Carnell who came down as concerned members of the community. It's been very reassuring for people."

The appeal for towels was started by Central Bedfordshire councillor, Chris Leaman, who reached out to June at the centre.

He said: "I had been contacted by a few residents who were trying to dry up the water which had receded, but they had used up all their towels. If people are in need of towels they can reach out to the Central Bedfordshire Council helpline. We are asking people to donate them to Meadow Way Community Centre.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the emergency services, Central Bedfordshire Council, Anglian Water, and the volunteer network throughout the town, who have been tremendous."

Councillor Leaman described the most recent flooding as something that people have "feared for years", especially in the Waterdell and Clipstone Brook area.

He added: "This was our worst fear, really, which materialised when we had rainfall in the last 24 hours. I think what we need to see is really the agencies coming together - the environment agency, Central Bedfordshire Council, Anglian Water, and the Internal Drainage Board.

"Look at what happened last winter – we need to learn lessons of the past. There should be an official report, which I believe the environment agency are taking the lead on."

Councillor Leaman and June advised residents to stay safe and not take risks.

June added: "BLEVEC are supporting the emergency services, working with the police, fire and environment agency, working with everybody."

If you are vulnerable and need assistance, contact CBC's emergency helpline number: 0300 300 8500.

If a flood is posing a danger to life or injury, dial 999.