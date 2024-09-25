'We need a lifeline': Urgent appeal after Leighton Buzzard scout hut flooded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent appeal has started for donations and volunteers after a Leighton Buzzard scout hut was flooded.

The building, on Hockliffe Road, is used by around 60 children but is now off limits and suffering from water damage.

The hut was filled with four inches of water by noon on Monday (September 23), which affected containers of camping equipment.

Paul Casey, chairman of the trustee board at Church Riverside Scouts, said: "I've been in Leighton Buzzard for about 24 years and never seen anything like this. The team leaders had to quickly run down and check on the hut. The water had surrounded the whole area and gone right inside it.

Flooding at the Hockliffe Road scout hut. Images supplied by Church Riverside Scouts.

"We haven't really had a chance to have a look in there, but managed to turn off the electrics on Monday.

"We are looking for the community to be a lifeline and help us out."

The Cubs, Beavers, Scouts and Rainbows will temporarily attend other scouting centres, while an online meeting was also organised this week.

After the water has subsided, "a big clear up" will take place at the hut – and as many hands as possible will be needed.

Paul added: "Obviously, there will be a lot of muck. You could smell the sewage.

"It's a wooden hut and the water will seep away underneath it.

"We worked hard over the last three months and it's been a bit of a knock, but we'll dust ourselves off and make sure we are ready to provide scouting in a safe manner."

Prior to the flooding, a dedicated group of team leaders and parents had cleared overgrown areas outside the hut. The team was also looking to "spruce up" the inside – and now have their work cut out.

Paul said: "Donations would be lovely because obviously we have got the cost of this, and need volunteers to help clear the water. We need the community to wrap their arm around us."

Paul said the youngsters will be "distraught" by the news, but they are determined to bounce back and carry on.

He said: "I'd like to say thank you to our team leaders and parents. It's a great organisation. It really is. It's life skills, camping trips – something you will remember for the rest of your life."