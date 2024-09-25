'We're on standby': Leighton Buzzard assistance centre still open as yet more rain forecast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leighton Buzzard assistance centre is still open as the town braces itself for more heavy rainfall this week.

Residents who have been affected by flooding, or who are concerned, are welcome to visit Meadow Way Community Centre for shelter, food and drink, a listening ear, and signposting to other organisations.

June Tobin, BLEVEC commander, said: "We are still open and obviously we are expecting more bad weather. We will be on standby.

June, right, is urging anyone in need to come to Meadow Way Community Centre. Image supplied by June Tobin.

"Yesterday we had visitors that I know can't go back to their homes, quite a few from Waterdell and Carina Drive. As you can imagine, they were very, very, upset.

"I know that Central Bedfordshire Council and all the agencies are working with the recovery and clear up and emotional support."

Since Monday, it is believed that four more families, mostly elderly, have had to be evacuated form their homes.

Organisations that are supporting vulnerable residents include Midshires Search and Rescue, Beds and Cambs 4x4 Response, and Ayma, Luton.

The assistance centre is also running an appeal for towels to help people dry their homes.

June added: "The atmosphere is really friendly and we have tried to cheer people up.

"We did have a session for people to just come and talk. The mayor David Bligh and Councillor Nigell have also been talking to residents and I believe that they are out door-knocking today."

If anyone needs moral support, June is urging them to come in and talk.

June concluded: "My heart just goes out to everybody. I can't imagine what it's like to find your place devastated. It would break my heart - and these are the same people that are recovering from the flooding in February. They've had a double whammy.

"I wouldn't blame [local] house building - we've had unprecedented rain across the whole of Europe. They've had had horrendous floods and landslides. People have died. It's affecting rural areas, cities. It's unprecedented."

The council's emergency helpline is 0300 300 8500. For threat to life or risk of injury, always dial 999.