Calls for public meeting to prevent flooding after 'misery' inflicted on daily lives in Leighton Buzzard

The people of Leighton Buzzard are calling for an urgent meeting on what can be done to prevent flooding after homes were devastated by heavy rainfall.

Weeks of wet weather recently caused chaos in the town with some families evacuated from their properties, while an emergency assistance base was set up at Meadow Way Community Centre.

However, questions are now being asked about what can be done to protect people, their homes, and their businesses – and the town clerk has written to the leader of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), Adam Zerny, calling for a public meeting.

Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Kevin Pughe, said: "The public want to vent their frustrations. Lots of residents have been affected – up to 50 houses I believe.

Flooding on South Street (image supplied by a Leighton Buzzard resident), and right, Councillor Adam Zerny. (Credit: Cllr Zerny).

"Now as councillors, we have to try and combat a rise in crime, in housing development, but the flooding issue is now top of the agenda for people, and we feel the authorities need to do something about it."

Around 50 concerned members of the public turned up to a meeting of the town council on Monday, September 30.

Flooding had not been on the agenda, but people were allowed to speak "due to the extraordinary circumstances".

Councillor Pughe continued: "The mayor gave a statement on the flooding issue. The town council is not directly responsible, but we can make representations on behalf of the people of the town to the relevant authorities.

"At the moment, no firm proposals for flood mitigation are planned for the near future, so these houses are at risk of it happening again.

"One gentleman bought his house in Waterdell in 2005 and was relying on a scheme to build a dam to the east of the planets estate, which he mentioned was discontinued in 2007. His house has been flooded and property values compromised."

The email from town clerk, Mark Saccoccio, reads: "Given the recent flooding which this parish has experienced, my council calls upon Central Bedfordshire Council to convene a public meeting at the earliest convenience.

"Under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, CBC has responsibilities to its residents and businesses as the lead local flood authority.

"For this reason, we urge an open meeting where residents and businesses can share with you their first-hand experience of the misery that flooding has inflicted on their daily lives.

"In return, an opportunity for the principal authority together with other responsible agencies (to include the Environment Agency and Internal Drainage Board) to update the parish on how they have responded to the immediate crisis and beyond that, future measures to mitigate against flooding on the scale recently seen happening again.

"In terms of venues, the Library Theatre as a CBC asset would prove the most cost effective and accessible location. However, if this is not available, my council would be prepared to pay for the use of the Brooklands Community Centre which offers a capacity likely to be required for a meeting of this type.”

At the council meeting, a member of the public also asked about a flooding report being prepared by multiple agencies in reponse to the bad weather in January. They were told the report is "still awaited".

Leader of CBC, Cllr Adam Zerny, said: “I visited Leighton Buzzard during the flooding and met with residents, local volunteers, the mayor of the town council, the local MP, and the Government Minister for Water and Flooding, Emma Hardy.

"With more than 30 areas recently subjected to flooding following record-breaking volumes of rain, council officers – as well as the various other organisations involved in flood preparation – will be working flat out to understand whether more could have been done. It’s vital town and parish councils feed into this process by providing as much information as they can about what happened at a local level.

“I know some town councils are organising local meetings to ensure all residents get their say, and I’m certain Leighton Buzzard Town Council will do likewise.

“We hosted a flooding summit in June and I have already set the wheels in motion for a follow-up. We’re also asking anyone who has been affected by flooding to go online to www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/flooding and complete the Environment Agency survey. This will help us better understand the impact of the floods, including in our discussions with central government about any further support that might be available.”