No hosepipe ban in Leighton Buzzard says Anglian Water as area moves into drought

Leighton Buzzard will not be subject to a hosepipe ban Anglian Water has announced, despite the area being officially declared in drought today (August 12).

The company moved to reassure residents as other companies across the country move to introduce the restrictions.

And it says it’s been able to avoid the move thanks to investment and the support of customers.

Ciaran Nelson, a spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “Today’s declaration of drought across the region we supply serves to underline the seriousness of the situation.

"But because of the investments we’ve made and the support of our customers, we still do not envisage needing a hosepipe ban in our region this summer.

“Over the last decade we’ve spent hundreds of millions improving resilience. Schemes like a new water treatment works for Lincoln, massive engineering schemes that mean we can move water all the way from Rutland to Milton Keynes, and the creation of additional back-up supplies for Norwich, have all helped.

“Schemes like this mean we’ve been able to keep our reservoirs topped up to around 80%, and to reduce the pressure on our underground aquifers which are about average, or just below, for the time of year. Just 5% of the water we use comes directly from rivers.

“Just because we don’t have a hosepipe ban, though, doesn’t mean people can be reckless with water. The less we and our customers use, the more can be left in the environment.”

He added: “We prepare detailed drought plans for scenarios just like this. If we reach the point of needing a hosepipe ban, we won’t hesitate to introduce one. But we’re not at that point right now.”

Water Minister Steve Double said: “We urge everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period.”

He added: “All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.