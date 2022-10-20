Special ceremony celebrates Leighton Buzzard's £500k towpath improvements
An official opening ceremony has been held to celebrate the £500k refurbishment of Leighton Buzzard's canal towpath.
Residents were honoured to have the High Sherriff of Bedfordshire, Lady Jane Clifford, officially open the new towpath, along with representatives of the Canal and River Trust, and Sustrans.
The ceremony took place on Monday, October 10, and MP for South West Bedfordshire, Andrew Selous, was delighted to attend.
Mr Selous said: “It was a pleasure to be back at the towpath again and to see so many people walking and cycling up and down it. It is a very beautiful and calming place to spend time as well as an important route through our town.
"Using the car a little less by walking and cycling reduces congestion, improves health and often benefits local shops and businesses through increased footfall."
The towpath physically reopened to the public following the main works at the end of August. Snagging works have since continued, although nothing substantial by way of additional improvements.
The loose chippings are temporary until the surface is fully bedded in and will be swept shortly.
Mr Selous added: "The canal towpath is wider than in the past and with respectful consideration for others by all users, can accommodate pedestrians and cyclists."
The towpath in Leighton Buzzard forms part of the Sustrans National Cycle Network ‘Paths for Everyone’, which aims to deliver "a traffic-free, more consistent and accessible network for everyone", including walkers, cyclists, families and people with mobility requirements.
The latest work has added a further 2.9km of improved towpath, resulting in a 4.1km stretch of "continuous, high quality towpath" through Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas.