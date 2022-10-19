Leighton-Linslade Town Council is urgently calling for a strengthened police force to deal with individuals causing "havoc and misery" in the area.

The council has written to Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye highlighting an "unacceptable increase in anti-social behaviour to property" and "threats and intimidation to persons" including two charity shop volunteers.

The letter called for the provision of an immediate strengthened police presence in the town; local police commanders with an increase in uniformed police officers, "up to the previously promised level of ten permanently assigned officers"; as well as a strategy of proper public accountability for juvenile offenders.

PCC Festus Akinbusoye. Image: Bedfordshire Police. Right: Leighton Buzzard market cross. Image: Jane Russell.

Both the PCC and Superintendent of Community Policing have replied, but aside from the new police base at Bossard House, it appears Leighton Buzzard will see no big changes.

The PCC added that he was "somewhat confused" at the council’s demand for "proper public accountability for juvenile offenders".

He wrote: "You will know that the deployment of police resources is an operational police matter which is the prerogative of the Chief Constable, not the Commissioner as per your request.

"I will however remind you that, Leighton Buzzard currently has the highest number of community officers in Central Bedfordshire, though I can’t say it has the highest reported crime levels in the area (based on the last time I checked).

"Furthermore, the issues reported are also not for policing alone to address which is why I co-commissioned activities for the most vulnerable young people in CBC and LB over the summer holiday. You may also be aware of over £6,000 funding provided by my office for Groundwork to deliver programmes in Leighton Buzzard."

The PCC went on: "Lastly, I am somewhat confused at the council’s demand for 'proper public accountability for juvenile offenders'. I cannot say I know what is meant by this. Nonetheless, the process of dealing with offenders is established in legislation as set out by Parliament.

"As Commissioner, I do not have the powers to mete out judgement or sentencing to offenders (young or old). Police officers however, are able to use out of court disposals in accordance with guidelines. Do forgive me if I have misunderstood this part of your letter."

He added: "Be reassured of my continued commitment to visible, proactive and community based policing in Leighton Buzzard."

The chief superintendent reminded the council of the ongoing recruitment of police officers, which "will in time" result in "more police officers on our streets", and of the new hub at Bossard House, which can respond to emergency incidents.

Commenting on uniformed community police officers, the superintendent said: "We currently have two vacancies.

"We are in the midst of a recruitment process to attract new officers into the team to bring us back up to the establishment level [10].

"In addition to our community and patrol teams, we have an Education and Diversion Team which operates within the town."

It was also confirmed that as a result of Operation Pentagon (in response to antisocial behaviour in July), the force arrested eight young people, interviewed an additional seven, carried out multiple house searches, and made 13 referrals to Youth Offending Service.