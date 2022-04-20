Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service doused flames on a narrow boat in Slapton on the morning of April 18, while in the afternoon they stopped a vehicle fire in Ivinghoe from getting out of control.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “There were two incidents on April 18.

"One was a small fire in the chimney of a log burner on a narrow boat on Horton Wharf Road, Slapton which we were called to at 9.58am.

Beds Fire and Rescue Service

"Beds Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances, from Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard and crews used chimney rods and a bucket.

"At 2.11pm the same day, Dunstable crews were called again to a small vehicle fire in the centre console of a car on Beacon Road, Ivinghoe.