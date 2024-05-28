Firefighters battle Bank Holiday blaze near Leighton Buzzard after fire started deliberately
Firefighters battled a Bank Holiday blaze in a village near Leighton Buzzard.
A crew was called yesterday (May 27) to douse flames from burning building waste in Horton Road, Slapton, at 8.50am.
The Leighton Buzzard team used a hose reel to extinguish the small fire, which had been started deliberately.
The waste had been set alight outside.