Firefighters battle Bank Holiday blaze near Leighton Buzzard after fire started deliberately

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th May 2024, 12:10 BST
Firefighters battled a Bank Holiday blaze in a village near Leighton Buzzard.

A crew was called yesterday (May 27) to douse flames from burning building waste in Horton Road, Slapton, at 8.50am.

The Leighton Buzzard team used a hose reel to extinguish the small fire, which had been started deliberately.

The waste had been set alight outside.

