Firefighters praised by Leighton Buzzard pub for coming to rescue 'in minutes'

A Leighton Buzzard pub has praised the emergency services who came to the rescue after a chimney fire became out of hand.

Fire crews rushed to the High Street on Monday, November 29, to douse a blaze at The Black Lion.

Thankfully, no-one was hurt, there was no damage, and the pub was able to reopen the next day.

Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Landlady of the Black Lion, Nikki Brodin, posted a message to the crew on Facebook last Tuesday: “Leighton Buzzard Fire Station, thank you so much for getting to us in literally minutes, things could have been so much worse, I will be forever grateful.

"If you guys are around and fancy a beer please pop in the beers are on me. Today my small team of staff who I couldn’t be anymore proud of have cleaned every inch of this pub and washed and polished every glass so we can welcome you from 4pm.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support from customers and friends. It has made me a little emotional.”

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman, said: “We were called to a chimney fire at around 3.30pm at the Black Lion.

“Crews from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Luton and Toddington worked quickly to extinguish the fire from above on an aerial platform using low pressure hose reels as well as from the ground floor using a chimney kit.

“Thermal imaging cameras were also used and the scene was made safe.