Give deserving young people in Leighton-Linslade recognition through awards scheme

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is now inviting nominations for its 2021 Young People Awards.

Do you know a young person who deserves some praise and recognition for their achievements?

There are four different categories of award: Youth Volunteer, Overcoming Barriers, Personal Achievement and the Young People’s Voice Award.

Town council offices Photo:Graham Mountford

You could nominate a friend, a family member, yourself, a fellow student, or someone who is involved in a group, society or organisation for example.

To find out more about the scheme and to make a nomination, visit the website for the Teenage Advice and Information Centre www.tactic-centre.co.uk.

The closing date for nominations is September 30. All nominations will be assessed by a panel, with the aim to present the awards during October 2021.

The council is also inviting nominations for its Community Volunteer Awards rewarding people who have volunteered in the parish for 5+ years.