High Court hearing over Leighton Buzzard market rent fees

A High Court challenge over market rent increases is due to be heard tomorrow (Wednesday).

South Beds Friends of the Earth campaigner Victoria Harvey submitted her challenge to the new pitch fee structure by Leighton Linslade Town Council in June last year.

Ms Harvey, who will have to pay no more than £4,000 in costs if she loses, has insisted there was a lack of proper consultation with market traders over new “unfair” market fees.

She told the LBO: “The issue is whether the town council had a duty to consult market traders and whether they followed the guidelines for consultation.”

The Court Order states the claim is a fairness challenge relating to the consultation to raise market pitch fees.

The LBO will be on hand to report proceedings from the court.