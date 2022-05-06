Kitchen fire devastates Leighton Buzzard home

The blaze started in the kitchen and spread to an upstairs bedroom, but luckily residents were able to escape without any injuries.

Two of the town’s fire engines raced to the scene and four brave firefighters extinguished the flames.

Photos: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called out yesterday morning (May 5) at 7.49am to attend a house fire on Nelson Road, Leighton Buzzard.

"The fire started on the ground floor kitchen and spread to the first floor bedroom.

"Two appliances were sent from Leighton Buzzard, and the fire was quickly extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a covering jet and a thermal imaging camera.