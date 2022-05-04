Free family fun in Leighton Buzzard as Platinum Jubilee Trail launches

Adults and children are invited to discover an augmented reality trail in the town centre, running from now until June 12, where they can meet 'Sir Barnaby Beacon' and learn all about Elizabeth II.

The challenge has been organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Council and is free to join.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "The Platinum Jubilee Trail is part of a national initiative to commemorate this momentous event, but the Leighton Buzzard trail has been tailored specifically for the town.

Left: the Queen touring facilities at Priory View, Dunstable, in 2017. Right: Sir Barnaby Beacon. Images: Central Bedfordshire Council/Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"The trail is an interactive experience whereby as you visit the seven locations, you’ll collect digital stamps, learn more of the story and be able to take some selfies with some augmented reality characters – Sir Barnaby Beacon and his friends."

Families can access an online trail map - and don’t forget, the council provides free Wi-Fi in the town centre (search for ‘BUZZARD FREE WiFi’).

The spokesman added: "We would like to thank the seven town centre trail locations for participating in this exciting event.

The Platinum Jubilee Trail map. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"As part of the once-in-a-lifetime Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the we will be holding a beacon lighting event in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground on the evening of Thursday, June 2, to be followed by a fireworks display.

"On Saturday, June 4, the Charter Market will be welcoming some special Jubilee guests and on Sunday, June 5, we see the welcome return of the ever-popular Big Lunch Food Festival, along with the first concert of the Music in the Park summer season.

"With the Jubilee Fayre taking place on Friday, June 3, organised by the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade, it promises to be a bumper weekend of celebrations in honour of the Queen."

Meanwhile, children can meet Sir Barnaby Beacon as he searches for his friend Cherry Chandelier and the Jubilee party.

Sir Barnaby forgot to ask where the party was, and now needs your help to find the fun!

To find out more, visit the council's website or follow it on social media.

Here you can find the Platinum Jubilee Trail map, which can be opened in the Google Maps app.