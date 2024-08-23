LB First: The Future Of Leighton Buzzard High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Monthly column by LB First chairman Gennaro Borrelli

The Federation Of Small Businesses has just published its latest report 'The Future Of The High Street - A Bold Vision For The Next Generation High Street' with 5 main chapters, Destination, Transformation, Experience, Infrastructure and Competitiveness.

It is full of interesting ideas, information and data to help and advise national government, local authorities, business and community groups as well as individual businesses to come up with a raft of measures that can be implemented to help promote, regenerate and revive town centres in traditional market towns like ours across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tina McKenzie MBE, FSB Policy and Advocacy Chair, summed it up well saying "Our much loved high streets have long been part of the cultural fabric of the UK. They are not just a vital part of our local economy and a major source of employment, but are at the heart of our communities, places where people meet, socialise, shop and build relationships.

Gennaro Borrelli, LB First Chairman

"They have seen dramatic changes over the decades, constantly evolving and continuing to adapt to current challenges and our future needs. Small businesses rely on footfall to not only survive but thrive, and changes in consumer behaviour and pressure on the public's purse strings have all added to the challenges, with things such as parking charges, the planning system and rent all having an impact.

"We are at a crucial juncture for the future of our high streets. Forward-looking and robust policy interventions are needed to not only help small firms grow and be successful but make sure self-sustaining high streets remain resilient and adaptable, supporting a thriving community of small businesses and remain a source of pride and positivity in our communities."

I will of course continue to advocate the same for our town centre, aiming to work collaboratively with the town council, Central Beds Council and Bedfordshire Police in order to tackle some issues and challenges our town centre faces. For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273, LB First Facebook page, or via Leighton Buzz Radio.