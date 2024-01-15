Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More needs to be done to help flood victims in Leighton Buzzard, the town’s MP has told Parliament.

On Thursday South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, asked the Government what extra help Central Bedfordshire could receive following flooding caused by Storm Henk.

Speaking in the Commons he said: “I visited residents affected by the floods in Leighton Buzzard. I have also had communication from the leader of Central Bedfordshire Council pointing out the great upset about damage to residential properties and highways in the local authority area.

"Although we were severely affected, we are not a local authority designated under the Government’s flood recovery framework, so could the Leader of the House give me some guidance on how we can get more investment from water companies, the Environment Agency and internal drainage boards to ensure that we protect properties and highways and prevent such an awful event from affecting people in the future?”

The Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt said some areas were not currently eligible for funding for flood protection but she would be writing to the Environment Secretary to ask the department to contact Central Bedfordshire Council to discuss issues and what support could be provided.