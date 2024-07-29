Leighton Lock pump house 'remains unstable' after suspected arson attack
Firefighters from Duncombe Drive were called to the derelict building in The Martins Drive, Linslade, at 5.01pm on Friday (July 26).
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Firefighters a hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire, fans to clear the smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. Police implemented scene safety."
The fire service confirmed that the building "remains unstable" and that the cause of the fire was deliberate.
Bedfordshire Police stated: “The suspects are believed to be six teenagers; four boys and two girls, who was seen leaving the scene shortly after.
Anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 40/41464/24.”
The building is owned by the Canal and River Trust, which the LBO has contacted for a comment.
