Leighton Lock pump house 'remains unstable' after suspected arson attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Lock pump house "remains unstable" after it was set alight during a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters from Duncombe Drive were called to the derelict building in The Martins Drive, Linslade, at 5.01pm on Friday (July 26).

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Firefighters a hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire, fans to clear the smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. Police implemented scene safety."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service confirmed that the building "remains unstable" and that the cause of the fire was deliberate.

Fire and rescue news.

Bedfordshire Police stated: “The suspects are believed to be six teenagers; four boys and two girls, who was seen leaving the scene shortly after.

Anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 40/41464/24.”