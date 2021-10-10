Man dies in "complex" single-vehicle accident on A5 near Heath and Reach

A man has died after the car he was travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident at the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5 near Heath and Reach.

Police were called at approximately 3.40am this morning (Sunday) following reports of a car on fire in a field.

In a statement following the crash, Beds Police described the incident as having "a very difficult and complex set of circumstances".

They said: "At this time we can confirm that a man, who had been travelling in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. We believe that there may be a number of other casualties in the vehicle and our specialist officers are currently working as quickly as possible with other emergency services to establish who was involved in what is a very complex investigation.

"Whilst no formal identification has taken place, we are working with families we believe may have a connection to the incident.

"Road closures have been put in place on the A5 from Hockliffe to Great Brickhill in both directions, including Woburn Road and Sheep Lane. We are asking people to avoid speculation in what is a very difficult and complex set of circumstances.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference Operation Loddon."