More photos from Princess Royal’s visit to Leighton Buzzard

Just a small group of onlookers caught a glimpse of The Princess Royal arriving at Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade this morning.

The LBO had a photographer stationed in West Street ready to take photos of what was the first ever official visit to the town by a member of the Royal Family.

Princess Royal visit to Citizen Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell

But we had not been permitted to divulge timings of today’s visit so consequently only about 15 people looked on as the Princess Royal’s car pulled up outside at Bossard House at around 9.55am.

By the time she left about 45 minutes later, the crowd has swelled a little more in size as the public had seen the cars and police in the vicinity of Citizens Advice.

More about the visit later...

More photos click here...

Princess Royal visit to Citizen Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell

Princess Royal visit to Citizen Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell

Princess Royal visit to Citizen Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell

Princess Royal visit to Citizen Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell

Princess Royal visit to Citizen Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell

Princess Royal visit to Citizen Advice Leighton Linslade. Photo: Jane Russell