Nurse from Pitstone tackles charity challenge to raise money and awareness of Motor Neurone Disease

A registered nurse from Pitstone is putting his best foot forward to help raise money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease.

Two year ago Jonathan Horn, 41, took on the virtual Land's End to John o' Groats challenge to raise money for charity – and now he's back with a new challenge and will be completing 15,000 steps every day in January.

Recently you may have seen ex-rugby star Kevin Sinfield doing a host of challenges to raise awareness and Jonathan thought he would like to do his part.

Jonathan Horn at the zoo getting the steps in

The challenge will see him take 465,000 steps minimum in the month of January – a minimum of seven miles a day meaning he will be completing over 200 miles in a single calendar month. This would work out to the equivalent of eight full marathon distances in January.

He said: “I have been qualified for four years now and I have seen the stress and pressures this horrible disease can place on patients and their families. Having not really trained and only really getting back into regular exercise in October 2022 some days are tough, however I always remember this is my choice and I want to make a difference.”

He added: “Whether you can donate £5 or £500, every penny counts in the fight against MND. The money raised will provide care and support for people living with MND and their families and carers. It will also fund vital research to help better understand the disease and bring us closer to finding a cure.”