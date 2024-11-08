Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire farming leader calls for family farm tax to be reversed ahead of mass lobbying event in London

A farming leader for Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire is calling on the government to reverse Inheritance Tax plans which threaten the future of family farms, amid plans for a mass lobbying event in London.

Hundreds of Britain’s farmers and growers will take part in a mass lobby of their MPs on November 19 to highlight the devastating impact of the recent Budget on their farms, with changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) dealing a hammer blow to farming families.

After decades of tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs, many farmers and growers are at breaking point, unable to absorb any more cost burden.

The NFU has also warned that the changes announced in the Budget could increase food costs to consumers, adding pressure to many still experiencing the cost-of-living crisis.

NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Chair Freya Morgan.

NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Chair Freya Morgan, who farms near Kimbolton, said: "This Budget is a huge blow for family farmers here in Bedfordshire, Huntingdonshire and across East Anglia.

“The changes to APR are expected to hit 66% of farm businesses in England, including many in this region.

“If the government thinks this is a tax on the wealthiest people in society, it is very much mistaken.

“Just because a farm business has valuable assets, it does not mean that the farmers themselves are wealthy.

“The average farmer’s return on capital investment is less than 1pc.

“This is a tax on hard working family farms and puts the future of many farm businesses under threat."

The government plans to reform APR and BPR from April 2026.

This will mean farm businesses will need to pay a tax rate of 20% of agricultural assets valued over £1 million.

There are widespread concerns this could force farmers to sell their family farms to pay the Inheritance Tax bill.

Tenant farmers are also concerned that landowners could be forced to sell-up, leaving their farm businesses in limbo.

The NFU strongly rejects the government’s claims that around three quarters of farm businesses in England will be unaffected by the changes to APR and highlights the contradictions between different government departments.

The Treasury claims that 73% of APR claims are below £1 million and so would be unaffected. However, Defra’s own figures show that only 34% of farms are under £1 million net worth.

The Treasury’s figures are based on past APR claims and do not consider farms that have also claimed BPR for diversified aspects of their businesses.

They also include a substantial number of smallholdings, with 27% of those Treasury figures being for assets under £250,000, and another 23% under £500,000.

The NFU argues that few viable farms are worth under £1 million.

The NFU is continuing to make the case to the government for the decisions on APR and BPR to be reversed.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw met with Defra Secretary Steve Reed and Treasury officials on Monday, November 4 and talks are continuing.

In addition to organising the mass lobbying event, the NFU is running an online petition which has been signed by more than 170,000 members of the public.

A huge amount of media interest is also being generated in support of British farmers.