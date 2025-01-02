Chaplains Corner: New Year, New Start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chaplains Corner by Lee Trabucchi, Minister Spirit & Truth, Leighton Buzzard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I often think that the beginning of a new year brings a fresh start. It provides the opportunity to reflect on the year that has gone, learn from it, and consider our hopes and dreams for the new year ahead.

In taking this opportunity myself, I was reminded of the account of the race to the South pole. Taking place in 1911, it involved two explorers - a Norwegian called Amundsen and Scott who was British.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were both very experienced explorers, similar in age, and they started their journeys within days of each other. Whilst facing the same conditions, only one would lead their team to the South pole and return home safely.

Lee Trabucchi, Minister Spirit & Truth Church, Leighton Buzzard

Scott would drive his team to exhaustion on good days and then stay put in his tent on the bad days. Unfortunately, it was his team that didn’t make it home.

Amundsen on the other hand, would keep to the plan of travelling 15-20 miles a day despite his team’s request to go further in good conditions. Amundsen adhered to the disciplined approach of never going too far in the good weather but always pressed on in the bad weather. So Amundsen had his 20-mile march.

Having suffered with Long Covid for over two years now, I recognise the importance of practicing my own daily 20-mile march. This involves tweaking my diet, not over committing to things and holding onto the hope I have in Christ Jesus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesus told a story in the Bible where a man built a house on firm foundations (Luke 6:46-49). Those foundations were laid through hearing the word of God and putting them into practice. When the storms came, the house didn’t budge!

So I wonder, what will your 20-mile march look for the year ahead and how will it help you to stand firm as you face the storms and challenges of life?

If you would like to connect or explore the Christian faith, please contact me by emailing [email protected]