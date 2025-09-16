Column: Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade

Advice on booking tickets for events

I’m starting to book tickets for Christmas events, but I’ve seen lots of stories in the news about people being left out of pocket if these are cancelled at the last minute, which is making me nervous. How can I get a refund if this happens to me?

Keep an eye on the organiser’s website and social media profiles for all the latest updates. You won’t be entitled to a refund if you change your mind about going or realise you can’t go anymore - but if an event is cancelled, your refund rights will depend on how you bought the ticket.

If you bought your ticket from an official seller and the organiser cancels, moves, or reschedules the event, you should get a refund. The official seller is the best point of contact to ask about how to get your money back.

If you’re having no luck getting a refund, check to see if the seller is a member of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR). If they are, you can use STAR’s complaints procedure. STAR members should receive a refund at face value if the event is cancelled and the organiser has agreed to refunds.

You’ll probably only get the face value of the ticket back - the amount printed on it. Some sellers might refund postage if, for example, the event is cancelled before the tickets are sent. If you had to pay any booking or card fees, you might not get those back.

If the official seller isn’t a member of STAR, check how you can solve an ongoing consumer problem with a business seller. You may also be able to get your money back another way, such as through your credit card company.

If you bought your ticket from a ticket-reselling website, refunds will depend on the site's terms and conditions.

If you bought from a private seller and the event is cancelled or rescheduled then it is unlikely you will be able to recover your money. We still recommend you contact the seller.

Be aware of scams. Unfortunately we’ve found that in these situations scammers can prey on those who are affected.

If your event is cancelled and people or companies get in touch to offer their services to try to recover money on your behalf, be alert and make sure that you're looking out for the signs of a potential scam.

For more information on getting a refund, take a look at the Citizens Advice website.

Citizens Advice is also here to help you find a way forward, should you need our support. You can contact us here at Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade about this or any other issue. You can ring our Advice Line on 01525 373878 when our friendly advisers are available to help you Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday 2pm to 4pm.Alternatively, you contact us via our website www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk where you will find an online enquiry form to email us.