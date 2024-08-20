"How can I cope with back to school costs?" - help from Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My children are starting new schools in September, one is in primary school and the other secondary. Between uniforms, PE kit and knowing they’ll need to catch the bus each day the costs are adding up. I’m already pretty stretched, so I’m not sure how to cover these extra outgoings. Is there any help I can get?

A new school year can put pressure on lots of people’s budgets, so you’re not alone in your worries. But there is help available.

A good place to start is the Citizens Advice website where you’ll find lots of information on the support you might be entitled to for school-related costs.

The help you can get to cover school lunches will vary depending on how old your children are and if you claim benefits. Children in Reception, Year 1 and 2 automatically get free school meals. You can apply for free school meals for older children if you claim certain types of benefits, including Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit and Income Support. The full list is available on the Citizens Advice website.

You mentioned concerns about travel costs. If your child can't walk to school because of special educational needs or disabilities they should get free school transport. You may be able to get help with transport costs from your Local Authority if your children can’t walk because it's dangerous or too far. Your Local Education Authority is part of your local council that deals with education in your area. For our local area, it's Central Bedfordshire Council that deals with this and you can find information on applying for school transport on their website here: CBC - School Transport

If you’re on a low income, your Local Authority may also be able to help you with activity and school uniform costs. You’re likely to be considered to be on a low income if you get means-tested benefits like Universal Credit or Housing Benefit. In some places there are also local charitable schemes that can help. A good place to find out about these is the school itself or Parent Teacher Association (PTA) both will usually know if these kinds of schemes exist.

A lot of people are feeling the squeeze at the moment, but it’s important to remember that help is available with starting school costs and you’re not alone. For more information visit the our website: Citizens Advice - Help with School Costs

We know that times are incredibly tough but please remember, you don’t have to face any of your problems alone. Do contact Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade no matter what the issue. You can speak to one of our friendly advisers on the telephone on 01525 373878. You can find our opening hours and contact us by email using our online enquiry form available on our website www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk