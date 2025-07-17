Faith Matters Column: The Earth

I recently visited Kew Gardens. It is a world-renowned sanctuary for trees and plants, and is possibly the greatest example of our scientific search to understand what and how life grows on earth.

I was struck by how brown the grass was. And the story Kew is telling today is of the threat to many species because of climate change. All through the visit I was aware of the constant stream of aeroplanes going to land at Heathrow. It felt tragic, because we know that pollution from air travel is a significant contributor to the warming of the planet. Worse still, is a recent report suggesting that there are plans to hugely increase the number of planes over the next decade. What are we doing?

We do not own the world. Land is not for any one person or people or species to possess. But as the dominant life-form we have the greatest impact on the Earth and all other creatures. Most of us acknowledge that it is our lifestyle that is causing the environmental crisis. We are altering the way we live, but probably not quickly nor effectively enough. We are not only depleting the Earth’s resources at a faster rate than they can be replenished, but our wars and our waste degrade the environment for generations to come.

Many faiths believe that the Earth is sacred. It is God given. In the scriptures the marking of the jubilee every fiftieth year recognises that no one owns the land it is merely loaned to those who live on it for a while. Quakers say,

Plane flying over Kew Gardens, going to land at Heathrow airport

“We do not own the world, and its riches are not ours to dispose of at will. Show a loving consideration for all creatures, and seek to maintain the beauty and variety of the world. Work to ensure that our increasing power over nature is used responsibly, with reverence for life. Rejoice in the splendour of God’s continuing creation.”

We must care for the Earth.